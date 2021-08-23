Tipp City man accused of beating woman unconscious found competent to stand trial

Joshua Kerg, 33, was indicted by a Miami County grand jury in June, accused of knowingly causing serious physical harm to a woman. He pleaded not guilty.

Tipp City police said Kerg was in an argument April 27 with a 67-year-old woman at his father’s home on Kyle Drive before grabbing her by the waist and carrying her to the front lawn. There, he allegedly punched her with his bare fists until she was unconscious, police said.