Tipp City man accused of beating woman unconscious found competent to stand trial

A Tipp City man has been found competent to stand trial for felonious assault in the April beating of a woman in Tipp City.
Joshua Kerg, 33, was indicted by a Miami County grand jury in June, accused of knowingly causing serious physical harm to a woman. He pleaded not guilty.
Tipp City police said Kerg was in an argument April 27 with a 67-year-old woman at his father’s home on Kyle Drive before grabbing her by the waist and carrying her to the front lawn. There, he allegedly punched her with his bare fists until she was unconscious, police said.
The public defenders’ office requested an evaluation of Kerg’s competency to stand trial and his sanity at the time of the offense. The evaluation was ordered by Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall and conducted at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton.
In court Monday, Wall said the center’s evaluation report stated Kerg is competent for trial, and nothing was found indicating he was mentally impaired at the time of the offense.
Kerg waived his right to a speedy trial and a pretrial conference was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 30.
He remains in the Miami County Jail on $100,000 bail.