Tire buy-back event returns to Montgomery County Sept. 18

A Montgomery County employee checks in a citizen at a Tire Buyback event.

57 minutes ago

Montgomery County’s tire buy-back event is returning this month.

County residents can bring a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle at no charge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 to the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.

No truck, farm implement or other over-sized tires will be accepted, according to the press release on Montgomery County’s website. Passenger vehicle or pickup truck tires or pickup tires, which can be either be on or off rim, are the only types of tires accepted.

ExploreBest of Dayton: Voting starts today! How to get involved in the contest

The event is open to all Montgomery County residents and proof of residency is required.

It’s a felony to haul more than 10 tires at a time without an approved state registration, according to the release.

“All scrap tires generated from non-residential sources will be charged at the current disposal rate,” the release said.

Contact the health department at 937-225-4427 for more information on scrap tire hauling requirement or call 937-225-4999 for information on the disposal of over-size farm implement tires.

