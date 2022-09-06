Tire buy-back event returns to Montgomery County Sept. 18

County residents can bring a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle at no charge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 to the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.

No truck, farm implement or other over-sized tires will be accepted, according to the press release on Montgomery County’s website. Passenger vehicle or pickup truck tires or pickup tires, which can be either be on or off rim, are the only types of tires accepted.