Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe sets second location grand opening for Saturday

“We’ve had a really positive response from the community in Beavercreek for the first location,” said owner Enrique Alvarez. “We feel Valentine’s Day will be a great occasion for customers to bring their loved ones for brunch.”

The restaurant had a soft opening the week of Jan. 19, serving its “globally inspired brunch and coffee,” including soups, salads and full espresso bar.

“Toasted is a really complete concept; we have pastries freshly made every day, lattes, all kinds of coffee specialty drinks, and we also have traditional breakfast: omelets, pancakes, waffles,” Alvarez said. “We also have international dishes, mimosas, a full bar. I think we have the whole package.”

Toasted, at 4448 Indian Ripple Road, is next to On Par Entertainment in the former Vallarta Mexican Seafood location. It is one of two Toasted locations set to open early this year. The other location will be in Vandalia.

Alvarez said that while work has slowed on the Vandalia location to focus on opening the second Beavercreek location, the team expects the Vandalia Toasted to be up and running within about two months.

An extension of the El Toro brand, Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe specializes in traditional American and internationally fused breakfast and lunch fare.

Toasted opened its flagship location in Beavercreek in 2024, just outside of the Mall at Fairfield Commons.