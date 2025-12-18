Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe to open second location in Vandalia

Toasted opened its flagship location last year in Beavercreek, just outside of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in the former space of Melt Bar & Grilled, at 2733 Fairfield Commons Unit C.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Vandalia restaurant will be located at 352 E. National Road, in the former Burger King.

Toasted owners are currently remodeling the former fast-food space and the new location is expected to open sometime within the first half of 2026, according to Vandalia officials.

“We’re excited about this for a couple of reasons: First, we love the idea that the building they are moving into will once again be utilized. Second, it will be a restaurant with some fairly unique menu offerings. We think it will do quite well,” Vandalia spokesman Rich Hopkins said recently.

The cafe offers a mix of traditional breakfast items such as eggs, bacon, pancakes and French toast, as well as modern twists of avocado toasts, chicken and waffles, pancake tacos and various brunch sandwiches.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The cafe also has unique global fare such as shakshuka or chilaquiles, and the Beavercreek location offers a full espresso bar with specialty drinks such as the Toasted Latte, Hot Cinnamon Mocha or Iced Strawberry Latte. Cocktails, draft beer, teas and fresh juices are available, as well.

In an interview with Dayton Daily News prior to the Beavercreek location’s opening last year, El Toro district manager Enrique Alvarez said the Toasted concept was inspired by his family’s travels and love of food.

“Through our U.S. and international travels, we have had the opportunity to experience unique flavors that have not been explored in this area,” Alvarez said. “We are excited to welcome guests and share our passion for food with everyone.”

For more information, visit www.toastedbrunchbarandcafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@toasted.brunch.cafe).