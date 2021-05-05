TODAY: Slain Dayton detective being honored at Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial

William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office

Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department

Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department

Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department

Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

James M. Skemivitz, Cleveland Police Department

Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department

This year’s ceremony will still be limited due to the pandemic, but will include the families and agency representatives of those who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.

A livestream will be available for the public starting at 11 a.m. on May 6. The ceremony will take place at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio.

The event will also include three historical inductions:

Patrolman Charles William Giles, Ironton Police Department, End of Watch: Nov. 26, 1988,

Officer Claude McCormick, Oakwood Public Safety Department, End of Watch: Aug. 29, 1933

Special Policeman William T. Hyatt, Wellsville Police Department, End of Watch: Feb. 25, 1923

Sine 1823, 809 Ohio peace officers have been killed in the line of duty, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.