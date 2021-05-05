X

TODAY: Slain Dayton detective being honored at Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial

Sen. Sherrod Brown honors Det. Jorge Del Rio on Senate Floor

Detective Jorge Del Rio was killed in the line of duty in November 2019

The Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony today will include recognition of a Dayton police detective who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Detective Jorge Del Rio will be honored along with other fallen officers during the ceremony, and the event will be shown live here.

Del Rio was shot twice while serving a drug-related warrant as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration task force in Dayton, and he died days later on Nov. 7, 2019.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, today’s ceremony will include officers who died in 2019 and 2020. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic, although family and agencies of officers who died in 2019 were offered a private ceremony.

Among those being honored today are:

  • William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office
  • Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department
  • Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department
  • Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department
  • Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
  • James M. Skemivitz, Cleveland Police Department
  • Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department
This year’s ceremony will still be limited due to the pandemic, but will include the families and agency representatives of those who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.

A livestream will be available for the public starting at 11 a.m. on May 6. The ceremony will take place at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio.

The event will also include three historical inductions:

  • Patrolman Charles William Giles, Ironton Police Department, End of Watch: Nov. 26, 1988,
  • Officer Claude McCormick, Oakwood Public Safety Department, End of Watch: Aug. 29, 1933
  • Special Policeman William T. Hyatt, Wellsville Police Department, End of Watch: Feb. 25, 1923

Sine 1823, 809 Ohio peace officers have been killed in the line of duty, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

