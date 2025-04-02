Toddler found after stolen vehicle prompts Amber Alert in Trotwood

An 18-month-old toddler was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures early Wednesday after she was inside a vehicle that was stolen in Trotwood.
An Amber Alert was issued for Maryjane Van-Brederode around 12:15 a.m.
The girl was in the backseat of a Chevrolet Cruze when it was stolen, said Trotwood police Detective Kim DeLong.
The toddler and car were found near Churchland Avenue and Windlow Drive.
The girl appeared to be unharmed, but she was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, DeLong said.
No arrests have been made.
