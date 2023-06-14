TONIGHT: Oakwood Ohio 48 roundabout proposal topic of forum

OAKWOOD — The first of three public forums involving a possible roundabout being created on Ohio 48 in Oakwood is set for tonight.
The 6 p.m. session at the Oakwood Community Center will include a conceptual roundabout design on the state route/Far Hills Avenue, plus a detailed 10-minute video showing from multiple perspectives how it would function, according to the city.
The roundabout is being considered “to improve efficiency and safety” at the intersection known as Five Points just south of Dayton, Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch has said.
The crossroads also involves Oakwood Avenue and Thruston Boulevard, giving it six “spokes” coming out from the intersection.
It is “the most complex traffic intersection in Oakwood, and its design is central to the safe and efficient movement of traffic in and through our city,” Klopsch said.
Between 2018 and 2021, 21 crashes were reported, 29% of which resulted in injuries, according to the city.
The intersection has pedestrian traffic, mostly in the mornings and afternoons on school days, Klopsch said, noting pedestrians are “a primary factor” in evaluating intersection designs.
Ohio 48 is one of the most traveled roads in the Montgomery County suburbs south of Dayton. The average number of vehicles using it daily ranges from about 14,700 at Stewart Street in Dayton to more than 41,500 at Interstate 675 in Centerville, records from the Ohio Department of Transportation show.
Other sessions are set for June 29 and July 11 at the OCC, 105 Patterson Road.
