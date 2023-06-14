TONIGHT: Oakwood Ohio 48 roundabout proposal topic of forum

Between 2018 and 2021, 21 crashes were reported, 29% of which resulted in injuries, according to the city.

The intersection has pedestrian traffic, mostly in the mornings and afternoons on school days, Klopsch said, noting pedestrians are “a primary factor” in evaluating intersection designs.

Ohio 48 is one of the most traveled roads in the Montgomery County suburbs south of Dayton. The average number of vehicles using it daily ranges from about 14,700 at Stewart Street in Dayton to more than 41,500 at Interstate 675 in Centerville, records from the Ohio Department of Transportation show.

Other sessions are set for June 29 and July 11 at the OCC, 105 Patterson Road.