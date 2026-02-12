TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Thursday, Feb. 12

🚰 CSU joining Xenia? Central State University and Xenia are moving forward to incorporate CSU into the city. This comes after a dispute over how much CSU should be paying for water. Read more in our story from Eileen McClory and London Bishop.

📜 Urging historic reading: We learn from our reporter Avery Kreemer that our state legislature is urging students from first grade onward to read the Declaration of Independence in 2026 in honor of the 250th anniversary of its signing.

LOCAL NEWS

• 3 Springfield houses of worship receive bomb threats

• Central State faculty union challenges planned cuts

• Report: Nixing Ohio property tax could lead to 15% income tax, 18% sales tax

LIFE

• Refugees, immigrants in the Dayton area get support at House of the People

• Fairfield and Wright State grad returns to region with ‘Shucked’ tour in Cincinnati

• Gem City Family: Black history is in our own backyard