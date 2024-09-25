Breaking: Daily rainfall records set in Dayton, Cincinnati

Tornado confirmed in Preble County

Updated 1 hour ago
A tornado formed during thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon in Preble County.

Based on damage reports, photographs and radar data, the National Weather Service in Wilmington on Wednesday morning confirmed that a weak tornado occurred east of Eaton.

“It was very minor damage to a home and a barn on two different properties and some crops,” said Suzy Cottingim, Preble County Emergency Management Agency director,

The house had damage to fascia, shingles and a garage door, and on the barn some of the metal roof and some of the siding was torn off, she said.

The NWS and Preble County EMA will coordinate to conduct a damage survey to determine the details regarding the magnitude and location of damage. Survey results will be available later Wednesday, the NWS said.

