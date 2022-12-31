Tornado, school board battles among Miami County’s top stories of 2022

A summer storm brought a tornado in the early evening June hours to Tipp City with the hardest hit areas including the Meijer Distribution Center to the west of Interstate 75 and three other smaller businesses to the east of the interstate. Damage in the area was consistent with winds of around 120 mph, the National Weather Service reported.

The legal effort by the Tipp City Concerned Citizens group, initiated in late 2021, continued through 2022 with recusal mid-year by the local judge and appointment of a retired judge to consider if board members Theresa Dunaway and Anne Zakkour’s alleged actions should lead to their removal from their board seats.

Fate of 1840s building in Troy historic district remains up in air

A building at 112-118 W. Main St. in Troy’s downtown has been the focus for more than a year of a battle over whether it will be demolished. The building’s owners contend repairs to the structure, damaged in a January 2020 tornado that hit the downtown area, are too costly. However, those who say they are interested in retaining the community’s historic structures argue this building can be saved and offers a unique piece of history.

Tipp City student raises money in minutes for student bleachers at stadium

When a bleachers project at the Tipp City stadium did not include enough seating for the student section, high school student and football player Gordon Haas took the matter into his own hands. He located bleachers from a vendor in northern Ohio, started a social media fund raiser and quickly received enough donations to bring in the bleachers for the student fans of the Tipp City Red Devils.

Abbott begins expansion of Tipp City liquid nutrition operation

Abbott Nutrition began work on a $179 million expansion of its liquid nutrition plant located just west of Interstate 75 on the north side of Tipp City. The expansion plan includes more than 120 added jobs.

Troy begins multi-year multi-million dollar West Main Street reconstruction project

In mid-July, Troy began an expansion and reconstruction of West Main Street from west of the Public Square to near the Interstate 75 interchange. Contractors rolled out the construction barrels, set up directional arrows and began digging, installing utilities underground, pouring concrete and placing asphalt. The project progressed enough as the end of 2022 neared to give people a look at the wider street and new sidewalk.

Restrooms dispute grows into effort to recall Bethel Local Schools board members

Bethel School District residents late in the year filed legal action to remove three board of education members - Danny Elam, Lydda Mansfield and Lori Sebastian - as part of an ongoing battle over transgender restrooms in the district.

