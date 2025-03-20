Tornado touches down at Cincinnati airport, no injuries reported

Breaking: John Q. Public can’t attend the NATO session coming to Dayton. But the community is invited to these events

A tornado touched down at the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky International Airport during Wednesday night’s storms, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed.

The NWS said that the tornado was caught on video.

A storm survey team is assessing the length of the tornado’s path and its estimated maximum intensity, with results released later tonight, the NWS said.

A spokesperson for the airport told this publication’s news partner WCPO that the tornado damaged a building under construction on the airport’s property, but nobody was injured.

