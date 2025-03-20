Tornado touches down at Cincinnati airport, no injuries reported

A tornado touched down at the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky International Airport during Wednesday night’s storms, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed.
The NWS said that the tornado was caught on video.
A storm survey team is assessing the length of the tornado’s path and its estimated maximum intensity, with results released later tonight, the NWS said.
A spokesperson for the airport told this publication’s news partner WCPO that the tornado damaged a building under construction on the airport’s property, but nobody was injured.
In Other News
1
Demolition underway at Yellow Springs High School; part of $55M...
2
19-year-old indicted in hit-and-run crash that killed Dayton woman
3
MrFancyMan’s sourdough baked goods are used at 2 local coffee shops in...
4
Beavercreek’s Project Kona celebrates first tenant
5
Interior fire self-extinguishes at Yamada North America in South...
About the Author