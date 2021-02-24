Tour lengths increase for certain first-term overseas assignments

“During these moves, service members not only have to adjust to their new jobs, but also to a new culture and country, which takes time,” said Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. “A 24-month tour was not adequate for our new Airmen and Guardians to thrive, nor was it enough time to provide the continuity needed for the unit. The change was made to support the mission and to ensure our members receive a longer transitional period.”

The new tour length provides the unit with more time to train and develop the service member, and it provides stability during the member’s first few years in the Department of the Air Force, Kelly said.