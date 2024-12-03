Trades Institute in Greene County has spots for free plumbing, HVAC training

The money will provide scholarships to individuals coming to the Trades Institute to gain credentials through the state’s Individual Microcredential Assistance Program, said Allison Steele, CEO and Director of the Trades Institute.

“This grant will enable us to scholarship 20 Ohioans through our plumbing bootcamp and 20 Ohioans through our HVAC bootcamp, preparing and certifying 40 men and women to head out into the field as plumbing and HVAC technicians,” Steele said.

Though Emerge’s primary focus is on helping individuals in addiction recovery, the Trades Institute and the scholarships through Ohio’s IMAP program are open to the broader public.

Ohio’s IMAP program lets Ohioans earn credentials in business technology, construction, healthcare tech, IT, cybersecurity, manufacturing, military technology, and robotics through several universities and community colleges throughout the state, as well as other tech schools and organizations.

Ohioans interested in earning a credential or learning more about the program can visit Workforce.Ohio.gov/IMAP.

The HVAC and Plumbing Bootcamps at the Trades Institute are short-term, intensive educational courses designed to provide practical skills in order to kickstart a new career in the trades, emphasizing hands-on experience and real-world application, according to the organization.

For more information on the Trades Institute, or to see about enrolling, go to https://www.thetradesinstitute.org/ .

“Incarcerated Ohioans are eligible for training if they are eligible for release within 12 months from the day the credential is projected to be earned,” Steele said. “High school students entering their junior or senior year are eligible if the credential earned is not offered through College Credit Plus at their school district when the IMAP application was submitted.”

Providers are reimbursed up to $3,000 each time an Ohioan completes a training and earns a technology-focused credential through one of the approved programs. Up to 3,551 credentials can be earned through this round of funding, totaling $7.1 million.

“Career credentials show that someone has the skills and know-how to get the job done right, giving businesses confidence in hiring them,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “For the person earning them, credentials open doors to better opportunities, providing for higher pay and more job security.”