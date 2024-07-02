Traffic enforcement detail to take place on US 35 today

Multiple law enforcement agencies will participate in a joint traffic enforcement detail on U.S. 35 today.
The enforcement detail is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The partnership’s goal is to reduce crashes and crime on roads while raising awareness, educating and promoting transparency through traffic safety measures.
