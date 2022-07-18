BreakingNews
Reds draft 17-year-old third baseman considered a top-10 prospect
Traffic enforcement efforts scheduled for state Route 48 today

Local News
1 hour ago

Traffic enforcement efforts will be conducted on state Route 48 today in Montgomery County an effort to reduce crash-causing violations.

Law enforcement officers will look for issues such as impaired driving, distracted driving, reckless driving, failure to yield, jaywalking and speeding, according to a press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ExploreResident comments show opposition to Dayton license plate readers

OSHP, Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the enforcement efforts.

State Route 48 is a top route known for pedestrian-related crashes in Montgomery County, patrol said. So far this year, there have been 429 crashes on state Route 48 in Montgomery County, the second highest for roads in the county, according to OSHP. Interstate 75 has recorded the most crashes this year with 563.

Of the 429 crashes on state Route 48, seven involved pedestrians.

People are reminded to abide by traffic laws and to not engage in impaired or distracted driving.

Pedestrians should follow marked crosswalks and watch out for other vehicles.

