Traffic enforcement to take place on I-70, I-75 Tuesday

A joint traffic enforcement detail will take place on Interstate 75 and Interstate 70 in Montgomery and Clark counties Tuesday.
The enforcement detail will be from 6 a.m. to 6p.m.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Dayton, Huber Heights and Vandalia police departments are participating.
The traffic detail aims to reduce fatal crashes and crimes on the road.
It also brings awareness and educates the public about safety measures taking place in the region.
In Other News
1
Sinclair flight simulator preparing pilots for future of electric...
2
Super Bowl 2026: See the commercials everyone is talking about today
3
‘Couples, Comedy and Cupcakes’: Jeff Allen, known for clean comedy, to...
4
TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Monday, Feb. 9
5
1 seriously injured in Sunday crash in Harrison Twp.
About the Author