Traveling by plane for Thanksgiving? Here’s what the Dayton airport suggests

If you’re traveling next week with an airline, you’ll join millions of other American traveling for Thanksgiving.
Here’s what officials at the Dayton International Airport suggests:
- Arrive early: Nearly half of the daily traffic that departs from the Dayton International Airport does so in the early morning. Ensure that you follow your airline’s minimum check-in guidelines, which generally requires that passengers arrive no less than 90 minutes prior to their scheduled departure for domestic travel and two hours for international travel. (Check directly with your airline for specific check-in rules.)
- 3-1-1 for carry-ons: Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces (100ml) or less per container; must be in 1 quart-sized, clear, plastic, zip-top bag; 1 bag per passenger placed in screening bin. The bag limits the total liquid volume each traveler can bring through the Security-Check Point area in their carry-on bag.
- Carry-on correctly: Carry-ons are limited to one suitcase (check with your airline for maximum dimensions) and one personal item such as a purse, laptop or backpack.
- Prohibited Items: As an added information source for passenger, travelers can use the “Can I Bring…?” tool from the My TSA iPhone and mobile app to get information on an item you want to bring on a plane. You can also access the tool from a mobile device if it has a web browser. For more information go to www.tsa.gov.
- Checked baggage cut off: Most airlines will stop accepting checked baggage at their ticket counters 30 to 45 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time. This allows the necessary time to scan all bags and safely transport and load them onto your flight. Be sure to arrive at the airport with enough time to properly check your bag prior to the cut off time. It is suggested that you do not pack medication or keys in your checked baggage.
- Is my flight on time? Before leaving for the airport, always check the status of your flight directly with your airline. A list of toll-free numbers and websites can be found at www.flydayton.com.
In Other News
1
Dayton’s surplus property auction shows promising start, officials say
2
Franklin’s new high school taking shape, targeting January 2024 opening
3
Contract negotiations continue with Trotwood-Madison teachers, staff
4
Miami Valley at low COVID community level ahead of Thanksgiving
5
Transgender student resolution vote by Ohio school board moved to...
About the Author