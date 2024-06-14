Trebein Road-U.S. 35 construction enters new phase, opens new overpass

The traffic change will be in effect for the next several months to allow work on the new westbound interchange ramps and the rebuilding of U.S. 35 through the interchange area.

The new ramps to U.S. 35 will not be open during this phase, but drivers will still be able to access Glen Thompson Reserve from Trebein Road, ODOT said.

The construction is part of several corridor improvements and a larger thoroughfare plan for Greene County, which includes upgrading 1.28 miles of U.S. 35 to a limited-access facility, constructing a bridge, building retaining walls, and upgrading Valley and Trebein roads.

Construction was projected to cost $40.1 million, funded mainly by the Transportation Review Advisory Council, along with state and federal funds and local funding from Greene County and Beavercreek Twp.

All work is scheduled to be completed in October 2025.