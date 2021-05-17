Trial for man accused of murder in Miamisburg teen’s death to start today

The jury selection in Chaz Gillilan’s trial was under way as of Monday morning, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court official. Opening statements are scheduled for this afternoon.

The 32-year-old Coshocton County man is facing 20 charges in the deadly shooting of Noah Kinser, including murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability, according to court records.