Trio of Xenia women open metaphysical supply shop to champion other female artisans

All three are successful businesswomen in Xenia in their own right: Carrico owns and operates Earthly Essentials shop and salon next door. Ferrell is the founder of Blissful Creations, which operates out of Eclectic Essentials, and Heppes has been making beauty products since 2016.

The storefront space on Main Street becoming available was “perfect timing” with their desire to start the joint venture, they said.

“We all live here and are passionate about seeing downtown Xenia grow and flourish. This is such an amazing space with an amazing history, and we want to pay homage to his heritage,” Heppes said.

Interest in the metaphysical and new-age spirituality has exploded in the last few years across the country — and the internet.

“I know what’s popular on TikTok that week, because I’ll be out of it,” Carrico said, adding “People are looking for just a little bit of positivity.”