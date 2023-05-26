Trio of Xenia women open metaphysical supply shop to champion other female artisans

A trio of businesswomen are opening a shop in the heart of downtown Xenia that aims to champion other women-owned small businesses.
Billie Carrico, Jennifer Ferrell, and Tracy Heppes founded Eclectic Essentials Apothecary and Goods, located at 55 East Main St.. The shop had a soft opening earlier this year, and a grand opening is planned for June 3.
The metaphysical supply shop features the work of nine local women artisans, including jewelry, tea blends, crystals, artworks, and other crafts. The shop also holds classes and events on everything from blending tea, wellness and the metaphysical, to marketing, social media, and bookkeeping.
The three wanted a place for other women to have a store “without the big expense of it,” Heppes said.
“We are all about empowering women who otherwise wouldn’t be able to have a store,” Carrico said. “Not only does it give them a space, we’re teaching them about the things you need to run a business.”
All three are successful businesswomen in Xenia in their own right: Carrico owns and operates Earthly Essentials shop and salon next door. Ferrell is the founder of Blissful Creations, which operates out of Eclectic Essentials, and Heppes has been making beauty products since 2016.
The storefront space on Main Street becoming available was “perfect timing” with their desire to start the joint venture, they said.
“We all live here and are passionate about seeing downtown Xenia grow and flourish. This is such an amazing space with an amazing history, and we want to pay homage to his heritage,” Heppes said.
Interest in the metaphysical and new-age spirituality has exploded in the last few years across the country — and the internet.
“I know what’s popular on TikTok that week, because I’ll be out of it,” Carrico said, adding “People are looking for just a little bit of positivity.”
About the Author