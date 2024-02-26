Troopers: Dayton man dies in 3-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Riverside

Local News
By
2 minutes ago
X

A 56-year-old Dayton man was killed in a Sunday evening wrong-way crash involving three vehicles in Riverside.

Keith McClintock was identified as the man who died in the crash that occurred around 7:30 p.m. on state Route 4, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

Preliminary investigation revealed that McClintock was driving a 2016 Hyundai Veloster south on state Route 4 when he veered into the northbound lane near Harshman road.

The driver of a 2006 Cadillac Escalade saw the Hyundai in the lane and swerved but was sideswiped by the Hyundai, which then struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado head-on, according to the highway patrol.

McClintock succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene.

The pickup driver, a 64-year-old Trotwood man, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Riverside Police Department, Riverside Fire Department & EMS, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the crash scene.

In Other News
1
Embattled community college pauses enrollment indefinitely
2
Biologists: Fishers show signs of recolonizing Ohio after nearly 175...
3
Scallop week returns to Lily’s Dayton: Chef offers tips for cooking at...
4
After 15 years, former Delphi employees still fighting for pensions
5
UD mourning death of first-year student in Nashville

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top