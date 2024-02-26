Troopers: Dayton man dies in 3-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Riverside

A 56-year-old Dayton man was killed in a Sunday evening wrong-way crash involving three vehicles in Riverside.
Keith McClintock was identified as the man who died in the crash that occurred around 7:30 p.m. on state Route 4, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.
Preliminary investigation revealed that McClintock was driving a 2016 Hyundai Veloster south on state Route 4 when he veered into the northbound lane near Harshman road.
The driver of a 2006 Cadillac Escalade saw the Hyundai in the lane and swerved but was sideswiped by the Hyundai, which then struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado head-on, according to the highway patrol.
McClintock succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene.
The pickup driver, a 64-year-old Trotwood man, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Riverside Police Department, Riverside Fire Department & EMS, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the crash scene.
