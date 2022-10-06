Troopers to focus on I-70 for speed, seat belt, OVI enforcement

The high-visibility enforcement campaign will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday on I-70 in Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania, the member states through which the interstate travels.

Last year during the same initiative, Ohio troopers cited 297 drivers for speed-related violations and 21 for seat belt infractions. Troopers also charged five with OVI, according to the state patrol.