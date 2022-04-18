Trotwood accepting donations for Ukrainian refugees

Square One Salon is collaborating with the City of Trotwood to collect donations for Ukrainian refugees until May 1.
“The City of Trotwood would like to help the Ukrainian refugees. As a community leader and a cosmetologist myself, I welcomed the opportunity to join my colleagues and help those in need of humanitarian assistance,” Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said.
Items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, washcloths, hygiene products, new combs and other daily miscellaneous materials can be dropped of any Square One Salon location or the following places in Trotwood:
- Trotwood Fire and Rescue Station 72 at 5469 Little Richmond Road
- Trotwood Government Center at 3035 Olive Road
- Trotwood Income Tax Department, 4 Strader Drive
For any questions about donations locations, contact Parks and Recreation’s Marketing Coordinator Charles Wheeler at 937-854-722.
In Other News
1
Snow, rain this morning; Chilly temperatures today
2
JUST IN: Firm plans to buy Kettering Business Park land that housed...
3
JUST IN: Judge to decide court-martial for ex-AFRL commander Maj. Gen...
4
Franklin latest local city to pursue higher license plate tax
5
Warm weather brings surge of kittens needing fosters
About the Author