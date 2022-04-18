dayton-daily-news logo
Trotwood accepting donations for Ukrainian refugees

Refugees walk after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Square One Salon is collaborating with the City of Trotwood to collect donations for Ukrainian refugees until May 1.

“The City of Trotwood would like to help the Ukrainian refugees. As a community leader and a cosmetologist myself, I welcomed the opportunity to join my colleagues and help those in need of humanitarian assistance,” Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said.

Items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, washcloths, hygiene products, new combs and other daily miscellaneous materials can be dropped of any Square One Salon location or the following places in Trotwood:

  • Trotwood Fire and Rescue Station 72 at 5469 Little Richmond Road
  • Trotwood Government Center at 3035 Olive Road
  • Trotwood Income Tax Department, 4 Strader Drive

For any questions about donations locations, contact Parks and Recreation’s Marketing Coordinator Charles Wheeler at 937-854-722.

