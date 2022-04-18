Trotwood accepting donations for Ukrainian refugees

“The City of Trotwood would like to help the Ukrainian refugees. As a community leader and a cosmetologist myself, I welcomed the opportunity to join my colleagues and help those in need of humanitarian assistance,” Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said.

Items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, washcloths, hygiene products, new combs and other daily miscellaneous materials can be dropped of any Square One Salon location or the following places in Trotwood: