Trotwood police continues search for suspects after stolen vehicle chase ends in Dayton

Law enforcement officers from at least 8 agencies were involved in the pursuit.
9 minutes ago
Trotwood police are asking anyone with information in a carjacking and multi-city chase to reach out to investigators as officers continue the search for suspects.

People can call Trotwood Police Department at 937-837-7771 or submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-854-3988.

On Saturday, officers responded to 1573 Guenther Road for an aggravated robbery.

A man reported he was confronted by five suspects who robbed him at gunpoint and stole his vehicle, Trotwood police said.

The man was not injured during the carjacking.

Another law enforcement agency found the vehicle, resulting in a pursuit.

Two police vehicles, including one from Franklin, crashed during the chase.

The stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the 5400 block of Webster Street.

Drone and K9 assistance was requested to help find suspects; however, no suspects were found, according to the sheriff’s office.

