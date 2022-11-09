Trotwood sees very tight vote over income tax levy for roadwork

An increase to 2.75%, and the resulting addition of $1 million in revenue per year, would allow the city to pave about 5.4 lane miles of road each year, city officials say, though Kellum noted the exact amount would vary depending on the price of asphalt and road conditions.

A Dayton Daily News reporter in October spoke with multiple Trotwood residents who said they did not know enough details about the levy to have an opinion for or against the implementation of the new tax.

This is an issue City Manager Quincy Pope said may have, at least in part, lead to the close outcome in May.

“I think, based on the failure of the levy by a small margin, there is a direct correlation between some residents needing more information and/or education about the levy, as well as the component of inflation and the economy impacting their decision,” Pope said following the May vote.

Kellum said at the time that the city had opted to post information about the levy request in its quarterly newsletter, which is available on the city’s website, as opposed to holding in-person events to spread the word.

“We did not hold any informational meetings for fear that it would seem we were just pushing (voters) to say yes,” she said. “Those citizens who have seen roads re-paved have realized the benefits of that investment within the community, so we’re putting that option out for the city to decide.”

If approved, the city will use the additional income tax revenue to improve streets and infrastructure, specifically within residential neighborhoods.

According to Kellum, the city conducted a Pavement Condition Rating (PCR) study in 2017, which found that nearly 280 of Trotwood’s 411 total lane miles of roads fall under the category of “poor to fair.” Kellum said another PCR study will be completed within the next year or two and will give a more updated status of road conditions.

“Any roads on that (poor to fair) list can meet the definition of ‘priority,’ but budget would determine which roads we could get to in any given year,” she said.