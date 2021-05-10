Trotwood initiative seeks to penalize trash, junk code violators

Trotwood is getting tough on property code violators throughout the city with a new initiative.
The city developed a member code enforcement team to pick up trash and write citations to those caught littering or with trash, rubbish, or junk in their yards as part of a Keep Trotwood Beautiful campaign.
Recently, the city cited two residents on Brumbaugh Boulevard after an inspection found their yard to be in violation of Trotwood’s property code, saying they were “a threat to their neighbors’ health, welfare, peace, and good order.”
“Trotwood is a beautiful place to live and raise a family. We must hold property owners accountable to the standards this community expects.” said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald in a statement.
The yards contained used tires, scrap metal, old furniture and miscellaneous trash, according to the city. Ashes, cans, bottles, wire, paper, cartons, boxes, automobile parts, furniture, glass or anything else of an unsightly or unsanitary or hazardous nature are all items that warrant citation, according to the city.
“We have a responsibility and obligation to protect our citizens from unsanitary conditions. Therefore, we will utilize every legal avenue to gain compliance from serial code violators,” said city manager Quincy Pope.
After code enforcement has warned a property owner, they are given time to correct any concerns. If the problems aren’t addressed the city will take action and clean the area. The city’s cost will then be certified to the owner’s property tax and could cost violators thousands of dollars.
“In addition to the cost of the city cleaning up, whoever violates or commits an infraction is guilty of a minor misdemeanor and shall be fined $25 for each day there is a violation, and each constitutes a separate offense,” Pope said.
In extreme cases, the city may declare a public nuisance and issue a condemnation notice to demolish the property.
In addition to trash in yards, the code enforcement inspectors are also looking for junk vehicles as well as properties that are not maintained, with vegetation taller than one foot, paint chipping off wood, and piles of debris and junk.
Pope said there are no specific target areas for the initiative but will respond to calls anywhere in the city.
Residents looking to make a report should contact the city.