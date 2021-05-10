Trotwood initiative seeks to penalize trash, junk code violators

“We have a responsibility and obligation to protect our citizens from unsanitary conditions. Therefore, we will utilize every legal avenue to gain compliance from serial code violators,” said city manager Quincy Pope.

After code enforcement has warned a property owner, they are given time to correct any concerns. If the problems aren’t addressed the city will take action and clean the area. The city’s cost will then be certified to the owner’s property tax and could cost violators thousands of dollars.

“In addition to the cost of the city cleaning up, whoever violates or commits an infraction is guilty of a minor misdemeanor and shall be fined $25 for each day there is a violation, and each constitutes a separate offense,” Pope said.

In extreme cases, the city may declare a public nuisance and issue a condemnation notice to demolish the property.

In addition to trash in yards, the code enforcement inspectors are also looking for junk vehicles as well as properties that are not maintained, with vegetation taller than one foot, paint chipping off wood, and piles of debris and junk.

Pope said there are no specific target areas for the initiative but will respond to calls anywhere in the city.

Residents looking to make a report should contact the city.