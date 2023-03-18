Trotwood-Madison, school union come to tentative agreement on contract

Trotwood-Madison schools have reached a tentative agreement with the Trotwood-Madison Education Association, the district’s staff union, Superintendent Reva Cosby said.
The agreement still needs to be ratified by members of the organization and the Board of Education will need to vote to approve the three-year contract before it can be considered in effect.
Previously, Trotwood came to a tentative agreement with the union, but it was voted down by Trotwood-Madison Education Association members on Jan. 18.
Trotwood’s staff union have gone without a contract since last summer. The union planned a sit-in at the school board meeting on Thursday amid contract negotiations. The union represents more than 340 support staff and teachers in the Trotwood-Madison School District.
“We are pleased that we have been able to work collaboratively during the negotiations process to reach an agreement that best serves our students, staff, and the Trotwood community,” Cosby said.
The union said both parties had signed the tentative agreement on Friday, and the vote on the contract will be April 10.
“It’s been a long year of negotiations,” said TMEA president Angela Bruno.
She credited the district’s use of “good trouble,” following the example of former Georgia Representative John Lewis, a civil rights leader who said people should do nonviolent protests.
“We thank the parents of our students, Trotwood businesses, the entire Trotwood community and the media for their support,” Bruno said.
About the Author