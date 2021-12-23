Trotwood man indicted in crash caused by another driver

A 37-year-old Trotwood man indicted Wednesday is accused of impaired driving during a July crash in Trotwood.
Jermiel Jermaine Atkins Sr. was issued a summons to appear for his Jan. 6 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of aggravated vehicular assault.
Atkins was driving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma north on state Route 49 when a 2008 Mercury Milan driven by a 24-year-old Trotwood woman turned left in front of him to head west onto Little Richmond Road, according to a Trotwood Police Department crash report.
The Mercury began spinning and ejected the driver and her front passenger, a 25-year-old Dayton man.
The impact forced the pickup truck to the right off the roadway and into a tree line, which trapped Atkins and his 36-year-old wife in the front passenger seat, the report stated.
Both drivers and front passengers were taken with serious injuries to Miami Valley Hospital. Two children in the back seat of the Mercury, a 5-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
The Mercury driver was cited for a right of way traffic violation when turning left because she failed to yield to Atkins’ Tacoma that was headed straight through the intersection, the report stated. However, police reported that Atkins was suspected of having alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.
About the Author