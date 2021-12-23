Trotwood man indicted in crash caused by another driver

Jermiel Jermaine Atkins Sr. was issued a summons to appear for his Jan. 6 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of aggravated vehicular assault.

Atkins was driving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma north on state Route 49 when a 2008 Mercury Milan driven by a 24-year-old Trotwood woman turned left in front of him to head west onto Little Richmond Road, according to a Trotwood Police Department crash report.