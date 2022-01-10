Trotwood names vice mayor

Page is driven by her dedication to the residents she serves.

“Transparency and listening to the voices of the people; that’s what I ran on,” she said. “I want to make sure that their voices are heard.”

Robert Kelley Jr., Trotwood councilman at large, said Page is the right person for the job.

“Yvette is a great person; she’s a very thorough, passionate and resilient person in everything that she’s a part of,” Kelley said. “She’s not afraid to tackle anything, and she always votes her heart on all issues without playing into the politics of it.”

Kelley highlighted some of Page’s best attributes that help her to be a successful representative of Trotwood.

“She’s a great leader, a very spiritual person, and she’s family-oriented,” he said. “(The council is) so pleased to have her.”