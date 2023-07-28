Trotwood opens cooling center amid dangerous heat

A cooling center is open through 4 p.m. today in Trotwood to help residents keep cool.
High temperatures around 94 degrees today will cause heat index values, or the “feels like” temperature, to reach between 100 and 105, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a heat advisory.
The cooling station will operate at the Trotwood-Madison Early Learning Center at 4400 N. Union Road in Trotwood.
During high temperatures, it is important to:
- Remain hydrated by drinking water before, during and after outdoor activities.
- Take frequent breaks while working or playing outdoors.
- Wear loose-fitting, light clothing; wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face, ears and neck if you’ll be outside.
- Apply sunscreen (at least SPF 15) 15 minutes before going outdoors and re-apply at least every two hours.
- Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that have caffeine or alcohol.
- Plan strenuous outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day; limit time outside during peak heat.
- Pace physical activities, starting slowly and picking up the pace gradually.
- Wear sunglasses that provide 100% UVA and UVB protection. Chronic exposure to the sun can cause cataracts.
- Check on frail, elderly or home-bound individuals to make sure they are not affected by the heat.
- Move to a cooler location at first sign of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps); rest and slowly drink a cool liquid.
- Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or asleep in the direct sunlight.
- Take care of pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water to drink, walk dogs when the temperature is lower.
