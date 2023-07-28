Trotwood opens cooling center amid dangerous heat

A cooling center is open through 4 p.m. today in Trotwood to help residents keep cool.

High temperatures around 94 degrees today will cause heat index values, or the “feels like” temperature, to reach between 100 and 105, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a heat advisory.

The cooling station will operate at the Trotwood-Madison Early Learning Center at 4400 N. Union Road in Trotwood.

During high temperatures, it is important to: