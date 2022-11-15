Trotwood police seek helping locating missing man last seen a month ago

Trotwood police are asking for the public’s help finding a man last seen a month ago in the Drexel area.
Brian “Frog” Campbell has missed several previously scheduled appointments and has not had any contact with family or friends since he was seen on Oct. 11.
Anyone with information on Campbell’s location should call Trotwood police at 937-854-7236 or email detective Sherri Jackson at SJackson@Trotwood.org.
Anonymous tips can be left with Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
