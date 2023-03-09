Trotwood schools to boost after-school options in response to violent incident

The Feb. 8 assault, which prompted Wednesday’s meeting, took place at Trotwood-Madison Early Learning Center and was recorded by a witness on scene. The video shows a group of about eight individuals approaching the 13-year-old victim and knocking him to the ground before appearing to repeatedly hit and kick him.

According to a police report, all perpetrators were between the ages of 13 and 15 years old.

Pope had requested a roundtable discussion with school and police officials after seeing the footage.

“After reviewing the video coverage of the brutal assault/attack of a Trotwood-Madison middle school student, I am outraged at the level of violence and behavior of the students involved in the assault of the victim,” Pope’s letter reads. “We need to meet and discuss preventative measures to mitigate violent behavior in our schools and community.”

The district did not respond Thursday to the question of whether the student suspects were expelled.