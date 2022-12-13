Trotwood starts planning roadwork, broadband expansion in 2023 city budget

“From our general fund, we will continue to address infrastructure needs, such as broadband and other projects, while working to make some funds available to assist small businesses operating in Trotwood,” Kellum said. “Details of this program will be communicated in the future.”

Last year, City Manager Quincy Pope said the city had a “newfound urgency” for broadband because connectivity had become an issue for people in order to follow public health guidelines related to the pandemic, with school closures and remote work requirements.

“The city is still in the process of bringing broadband to the entire city on a more equitable basis,” Kellum said this month. “We have met with multiple vendors, however, we do not have definitive commitments from providers at this time.”

In November, Trotwood voters approved a five-year, 0.5% income tax levy for road improvements after narrowly rejecting the same request during the May election.

Collection of this income tax will begin in 2023 and is estimated to generate around $1 million per year in additional revenue for the city. Officials say this will allow the city to begin a more “aggressive” paving program. A total of $470,000 is budgeted for paving efforts in 2023.

“The city will begin receiving some proceeds quarterly (in 2023),” Kellum said. “The bidding process for road pavement should be completed during the first quarter of 2023, with paving to follow during said season in 2023.”

The city conducted a Pavement Condition Rating study in 2017, which found that nearly 280 of Trotwood’s 411 total lane miles of roads fall under the category of “poor to fair.” Kellum said another PCR study will be completed within the next year or two and will give a more updated status of road conditions.

Budgeted personnel costs for the city are increasing by 9.65% (or $564,615) in 2023 versus 2022. City officials said this is primarily due to cost of living increases, the addition of a part-time police records clerk, a zoning supervisor, two full time code enforcement officers, front desk clerical support, and a part-time human resource associate. The 2.5% cost of living adjustment will total an estimated $60,274 for union employees and $61,393 for non-union employees for a total of $121,666.

According to city officials, this is the eighth year in a row Trotwood has approved a balanced budget in which revenues are equal to expenditures, despite any lingering effects from the pandemic.

“I attribute this to the talented staff and the wonderful community that support the successes we are currently experiencing,” said Mayor Mary McDonald. “For the first time in well over 25 years, our community is experiencing growth unheard of. For me, it is the individuals who believe in the community and the commitment to living and operating within our budget at all times.”