Trotwood superintendent resigns abruptly

The board did not immediately announce any plans to find a new superintendent and board president Sonja Cherry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cosby has served as superintendent for Trotwood schools for the last four years. She said she will be working with the district to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am grateful for my time as superintendent of Trotwood Madison City Schools,” Cosby said. “We have accomplished a lot in my four years at the helm and I believe the students and staff in this district are poised and ready to continue on their trajectory to Aspire to Go Higher. Each and every one of them is capable of reaching their aspirations.”

The school board unanimously voted to accept Cosby’s resignation after a lengthy executive session on Thursday.

The board of education approved an extension to Cosby’s contract in March 2023, and it was set to expire in 2025. Compensation was set at $146,058.

She initially signed a three-year contract with the district in 2020.

In a letter to staff, Cosby said she was proud of the work the district had accomplished in the last four years.

“Together, we weathered the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing our community’s resilience and determination to protect our children and support our families,” Cosby wrote. “We successfully introduced new literacy training and provided new levels of support to our students from early childhood all the way through career pathways.”

Earlier this year, the district approved budget cuts that meant multiple teacher and staff positions were cut. The cuts were announced because the federal COVID-19 funds called ESSER that districts were given during the pandemic are ending in September.

Cosby said Trotwood used the funds to add more teachers to the district, but also hired regular teachers with the funds.