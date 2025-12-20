Trotwood voters to consider tax levy renewal in May election

The levy was originally approved by voters on May 8, 2001, and generates around $1.4 million annually, according to Trotwood city officials.

Funds generated from the levy support various city operations, including upkeep of parks and cemeteries, police operations, recreation programs, and economic development initiatives, among other things, Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum said.

“This is the only city levy that supports the general fund budget,” Kellum said. “Such a loss would be devastating to the city’s general fund.”

If voters do not approve the levy renewal, services would have to be reduced, Kellum said.

Homeowners currently pay $110 annually per $100,000 of the county auditor’s market value.

This amount would remain the same under the levy renewal, Kellum said.