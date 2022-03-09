Trotwood wants residents’ input on fire/EMS service

Trotwood’s Fire & Rescue department is asking residents to participate in a survey to evaluate the services they provide.
Trotwood Fire & Rescue has enlisted the services of Dynamix Consulting Group to facilitate a Fire Department Strategic Plan, according to a statement from the department last week.
“Trotwood Fire Rescue is encouraging all residents and business owners to provide their opinions on the services offered by the fire department,” the statement reads.
The survey will be available until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, and can be found on the city of Trotwood website.
All responses are anonymous, but will be shared with the Strategic Planning Committee, according to the department.
The fire department is seeking input on several topics, including community education and outreach programs, public safety, and response time, as well as any general comments from residents.
