Trotwood woman indicted in gun incident at Kettering apartment

A Trotwood woman indicted Friday is accused of banging on windows while armed with a handgun and throwing a concrete block through a window at the Kettering Square Apartments, just off Whipp Road at Kettering’s border with Centerville.
Brendia Lashai Mansfield, 24, was issued a summons to appear for her Jan. 11 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing, endangering children, assault and criminal damaging.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
The resident and Mansfield got into a fight around 3:40 p.m. Dec. 19 when Mansfield left and retrieved a handgun from her 2010 GMC Terrain, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
“While holding the handgun, Brendia grabbed a concrete block and threw it through (the woman’s) front apartment window,” the affidavit stated.
Mansfield fled with her child. However, police stopped her vehicle near Smithville and Patterson roads.
A family member was called to come get her child.
When she was arrested, she was in possession of a firearm, court documents stated.
Mansfield has been served with two protection orders in unrelated cases and is not permitted to own a firearm, police said.
She is free on $10,000 bond.
