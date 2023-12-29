Trotwood woman indicted in gun incident at Kettering apartment

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The resident and Mansfield got into a fight around 3:40 p.m. Dec. 19 when Mansfield left and retrieved a handgun from her 2010 GMC Terrain, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

“While holding the handgun, Brendia grabbed a concrete block and threw it through (the woman’s) front apartment window,” the affidavit stated.

Mansfield fled with her child. However, police stopped her vehicle near Smithville and Patterson roads.

A family member was called to come get her child.

When she was arrested, she was in possession of a firearm, court documents stated.

Mansfield has been served with two protection orders in unrelated cases and is not permitted to own a firearm, police said.

She is free on $10,000 bond.