Troy City Council candidates spell out priorities before May 6 election

These are Republican primaries. No Democratic candidate filed for either seat, so the primary winners will be elected and begin their two-year terms in January.

The four-candidate race for three at-large City Council seats is also on the May 6 ballot, and the Dayton Daily News will preview that race in the coming days. The race for final council seat up for grabs — the 1st Ward — will not be on the ballot until November.

Ward 3 - Pierce vs. Hickman

Samuel Pierce, 43, is seeking his third term on council while Madison Hickman, 33, is making her first bid for public office.

Why are you running?

Hickman: I’m running because I believe city council should be about service — not politics. Troy deserves leadership that listens, shows up and follows through. I want to bridge the gap between city government and the people it serves by making sure residents feel heard, informed and empowered to be part of the decisions that shape our community.

Pierce: I’m deeply committed to keeping our community strong, safe and prosperous. As both a public servant and a father, I am passionate about advocating for policies that protect our families, promote economic growth and preserve the values that make Troy special. With the experience I’ve gained from my time in city government, I am ready to continue working for a better future for all Troy residents.

Credit: ASHLEY DENTON Credit: ASHLEY DENTON

What are the three top issues that are being addressed or should be addressed by the council/city? How would you address them?

Madison Hickman:

A. Community Engagement & Transparency: Many residents don’t feel included in the decision-making process. I want to improve communication by breaking down how city government works, encouraging participation in meetings and committees, and hosting regular ward gatherings. Council should be accessible and responsive — not something people only hear from during an election year.

B. Parks & Public Spaces: Troy is currently planning a major parks redevelopment, which is exciting. But I’ve heard from residents — especially those who live near the parks — who want to ensure their input is included. I’ll advocate for continued public engagement in that process so we can create inclusive, well-loved public spaces that reflect what our community actually wants and needs.

C. Property Maintenance & Neighborhood Pride: It’s important that every neighborhood feels supported and valued. Rather than focusing only on code enforcement, I’d push for creative partnerships — with nonprofits, local churches and volunteers — to help residents who may be struggling with upkeep. Let’s build pride in our neighborhoods by helping each other out, not just writing citations.

Samuel Pierce:

A. Fiscal Responsibility: It’s essential that we manage our city’s finances as carefully as any family or business would. I will advocate for operating efficiently, prioritizing essential services, increasing fiscal transparency and eliminating wasteful spending. By maintaining a strong focus on conservative fiscal principles, we can keep our budget balanced while ensuring Troy’s financial health for years to come.

B. Public Safety & Law Enforcement Support: Keeping our families safe is my top priority. I will continue to fully support our police officers, firefighters and other first responders by ensuring they have the funding and resources they need to do their jobs effectively. A safe community is a thriving community, and I’ll work relentlessly to make sure our city remains a secure place for all families.

C. Promoting Economic Growth & Supporting Local Businesses: Troy’s prosperity depends on a vibrant, growing economy. I believe in creating an environment where businesses can thrive — by reducing unnecessary regulations, cutting red tape and providing tax incentives to encourage investment. My focus will be on supporting local businesses and attracting new ones, ensuring that Troy remains an attractive place for entrepreneurs and job creators.

More information on Hickman’s campaign is available on Facebook at “Madison Hickman for Troy City Council.” Her website is madisonhickman.org. Added information on Pierce’s campaign can be found on Facebook at “Samuel Pierce - Troy City Councilman.”

Ward 6 — Schilling vs. Foster

Jeffrey Schilling, 74, is seeking a fourth term on council while Sherrie Foster, 44, is a newcomer to the political stage.

Why are you running?

Foster: I believe in giving back to the community that shaped who I am and continues to inspire me. Troy is a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family, but Troy residents want leaders that truly listen to the needs of residents and take action on the issues that matter most to them.

Schilling: I really enjoy being a member of Troy City Council, listening to the residents, helping them with their questions and concerns and working to incorporate their suggestions and ideas into the plans for the future of Troy.

What are the three top issues that are being addressed or should be addressed by the council/city? How would you address them?

Sherrie Foster:

A. Infrastructure & Road Improvements: Troy is in a constant state of upheaval because of ongoing construction projects, and it’s frustrating. The improvements are necessary, but Troy needs a long-term, data-driven strategic plan for upgrades that embraces input from residents and is clearly communicated to minimize disruption. I plan to serve as a conduit for communication between city residents and government to ensure the community remains informed of construction timelines and progress updates. Parks aren’t all accommodating of people with disabilities, and they often aren’t adequately equipped or maintained ... I will push for transparency, accountability and action to ensure parks remain a priority and that long-discussed projects like the splash pad become realities.

B. Economic Growth & Small Business Support: Troy today has a strong and vibrant business community, but we must ensure that local businesses have the support they need to thrive. I will work to streamline local regulations, push for further downtown development and promote training and resourcing of the workforce. Troy must plan for sustainable economic growth by ensuring we have space available for business development. I will advocate for well-researched strategic land use planning that supports business development and addresses the growing need for affordable housing for young people.

C. Public Safety and Community Engagement: I will advocate for continued investments in our police and fire departments to ensure they have the resources needed to protect and serve effectively. Communication and engagement between local government and residents isn’t good enough. A recent water main break highlighted gaps in how critical information is shared, particularly for people who do not rely on social media.

Jeffrey Schilling:

A. West Main Street/Experiment Farm Road, South Stanfield Road intersection: A second traffic study on the intersection located in the 6th Ward will soon be released. The first study recommended a roundabout replace one of the busiest and dangerous traffic intersections in the city. Roundabouts work best when there are equal volumes of traffic approaching the entrances to the circle. Heavy east-west traffic on West Main Steet complicates the design. Pedestrian traffic is also a concern. Residents have offered a variety of solutions for the future design of the intersection. I am hoping the recommendations of the second study will help clarify the options.

B. Affordable housing and alternate transportation pathways to connect the outlying subdivisions to the downtown, and to the Great Miami River trailway and pathways to connect workers to their job location: Troy’s updated master plan is in the final stages of review before it comes to council for approval. The consultants have recommended changes to subdivision regulations that may provide a greater flexibility in the housing options available to developers. I have made recommendations to council on alternate transportation pathways based on what I have seen in other communities and look forward to changes in the master plan to reflect these recommendations.

C. Growth: I support the expansion of Troy’s boundaries and infrastructure to encourage the growth of the businesses and industries and to attract new businesses and industries that will bring good, high-paying jobs. Paying for this expansion and other capital projects will be a challenge. Council must focus on the ‘need’ or the necessity of the project and eliminate the ‘want’ extras not needed for the success of a project.

For more information on Sherrie Foster, visit Facebook or https://sfostertroy.wixsite.com/sherrie-foster. More information on Schilling is available on Facebook by searching “Jeff Schilling.”