Troy considers moratorium on new fuel and service stations

“This has been a concern expressed over the past year by residents and council,” said Patrick Titterington, Troy city service and safety director. “We have over 20 gas stations, which is high for a town of our size. Also, with gas stations having been planned and at least one now under construction in Tipp, now is good timing to place a moratorium while our consultant finalizes language for the (city) Planning Commission to review.”

The city staff also has been concerned that with a Unified Development Code being drafted, the definitions and parameters for gas stations need to be clarified, he said. The United Development Code would replace the “zoning, sign and subdivision codes and combine them into one ‘unified’ document that acts more holistically when we’re looking at new and re-developments,” Titterington said. “It gives us a lot more flexibility in matching areas, uses and requirements for properties in various areas of Troy. It’s a more modern way of applying standards set by council.”

There are no applications for gas stations pending at this time, said Tim Davis, Troy city development director. The city has a population of around 26,000 people. The moratorium would not affect vehicle repair stations, he said.

In Tipp City, the council voted in November to ban additional standalone gas stations. The city of approximately 10,300 people has eight gas stations defined as automotive fuel sales.

While the Tipp City ordinance bans standalone stations it would allow those with a grocery store. Attracting a grocery store to the city, which currently does not have a full service store, is among the goals of efforts to develop the Tipp City Plaza property along Garber and Tippecanoe drives south of West Main Street and east of I-75, as well as the Long property at County Road 25A and West Main streets west of I-75. Both properties were acquired last year by the city as part of its enhanced development efforts.

One new station, a Wawa, is under construction on County Road 25A, near I-75 Exit 69, in Tipp City. A late spring or early summer opening is expected, Tipp City community development director Matt Spring said. QuickTrip and Sheetz previously said they would build gas stations at the same intersection but have since notified the city those plans will not move forward. The city and consultants from Woodard continue to work toward attracting a grocery store with nothing finalized yet, Spring said.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com