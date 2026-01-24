Troy council backs downtown sprinkler loan program

The projects will come during the downtown streetscape project. The streetscape project is taking place on Main Street between Cherry and Mulberry streets, on Market Street between Franklin and Water streets, and around the Public Square.

As previously announced, the project will include multiple safety, structural, and design upgrades to Troy’s historic downtown, including utility, sidewalk, curb, pavement, and aesthetic improvements.

“As part of the ongoing streetscape project, the city will upsize the water service lines from 2 inches to 6 inches to support sprinkler systems,” said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director. “Those lines will go to the buildings and then it’s the responsibility of the owner to get the line into and throughout the building. By doing that, these buildings will be better able to develop the upper floors, as well as expand the types of uses on the first floor.”

Loans would range from $10,000 to $50,000. Applications would be considered by the city Revolving Loan Fund committee.

The city has not worked directly with the Troy Reinvestment Loan Fund but in tandem on other projects. These would include “the underwriting of the Sadleman Building a few years ago,” Titterington said. The Sadleman Building on the Public Square northeast corner houses Grandpa Joe candy shop. “This is the first direct investment of this type and we’re excited to see how well it does.”

Titterington; Tim Davis, city development director and Fire Chief Matt Simmons were asked to provide information on the number of buildings already with sprinkers and those who are not. None responded to the request.

