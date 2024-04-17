Troy group raises over $3M, will convert both school stadiums from grass to turf

Efforts continue to raise the remaining $300,000 of the project’s $3.9 million goal, said Tom Kleptz, a former Troy City Schools Board of Education member serving as chair of the STEP committee.

Money raised so far will be used to pay The Motz Group of Cincinnati to replace the turf at Troy Memorial Stadium, as well as Ferguson Field on the opposite side of the high school, near the tennis courts.

After the project is completed, football games and marching band events will be held at Troy Memorial Stadium, while soccer games will take place at Ferguson Field, according to the STEP website, www.stepfortrojans.com.

There also is enough money to install new lights and a scoreboard at Ferguson Field. Plans are to use the existing the bleachers and press box at that location during the fall 2024 season while fundraising continues.

The project kicked off in 2022 with a donation from the Ernst Family. Donations have been received from foundations, businesses, individuals and organizations.

“We have been really pleased with the response from the Trojan Family,” said Chris Piper, Troy City School District superintendent. “Our community has a long history of supporting Troy City Schools and worthy projects throughout the district and we are confident the remaining funds will be raised.”

Work is scheduled to begin yet this month on Ferguson Field, while Memorial Stadium construction will start after the track and field season ends around June 1.

Numerous local school districts have switched their fields to artificial turf, in large part to avoid the damage that can occur when multiple teams or bands use the same wet, muddy field in a short time.

Donations can be made to the STEP Fund of the Troy Foundation either through the mail to The Troy Foundation, 216 W, Franklin St., or online at thetroyfoundation.org.