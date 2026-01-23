Troy imposes temporary ban on new gas stations through May

“This has been a concern expressed over the past year by residents and council,” said Patrick Titterington, Troy city service and safety director. “We have over 20 gas stations, which is high for a town of our size. Also, with gas stations having been planned and at least one now under construction in Tipp, now is good timing to place a moratorium while our consultant finalizes language for the (city) Planning Commission to review.”

The city staff also has been concerned that with a Unified Development Code being drafted, the definitions and parameters for gas stations need to be clarified, he said. The United Development Code would replace the “zoning, sign and subdivision codes and combine them into one ‘unified’ document that acts more holistically when we’re looking at new and re-developments,” Titterington said.