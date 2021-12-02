Troy industrial properties bring $22.5 million in sale

The portfolio includes a 160,000-square-foot building at 2180 Corporate Drive and a 160,000-square-foot building at 1520 Experiment Farm Road, both leased to F&P America. Also included was a 76,800-square-foot building at 952 Dorset Road.

“The interest and demand for the portfolio was very high as investors were drawn not only to the premium quality of the real estate, but to the strength of the tenants and depth of the Dayton submarket,” Timmel said in CBRE’s release. “We expect a continued stream of national investors to enter the marketplace as the fundamentals of the Dayton industrial market become apparent across the country.”