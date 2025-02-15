Troy issues boil order after water main break near treatment plant

The city said that the order affects people in the high service area north and east of the Great Miami River, including:

Halifax Estates

Halifax Villas

State Streets

Sherwood

Nottingham

Hunters Ridge

Hunters Run

Meadowlawn

Heritage Hills

Stony Ridge

Skylark

Maplecrest

Meadow Lane

Adams Street

Greenfield

Northbrook

The city said that people in those areas should not drink the water without boiling it first. Residents should either use bottle water, or bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least a minute, then let it cool before using.

Troy said that boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

Troy also said to flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least three minutes.

Anyone who drinks the water and experiences gastrointestinal issues that don’t go away were advised to contact their doctor. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly people may be at a higher risk.

The city said that they don’t have any evidence that the water was contaminated, but that it was issuing the boil order as a precaution.

Troy also warned that water main breaks could lead to a temporary increase in lead levels.

To help reduce levels, if the water hasn’t been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop, then for 30 seconds to three minutes more. It also said to use cold water for cooking, drinking and baby formula, and to clear your faucet’s aerator regularly.