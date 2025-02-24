Troy looking at ways to grow for future development

Among the next steps by staff will be preparing for a communitywide master plan for water and sewer, obtaining detail design of water and sewer infrastructure and developing information on the financial impact on city utility funds and rates.

The city has capacity for both water and sewer service growth but needs to explore the best path to getting utilities where they would be needed, said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director. To get property “shovel ready” for development “is not a cheap nor a very quick process,” he said.

Before taking further steps on exploring land options – among them nearly 1,000 acres of mostly farmland northwest of the city near Interstate 75 – and expanding utilities, city leaders council direction, Titterington said. Among other options were to do nothing or limit the type of growth that could occur including for existing industry.

In the city limits today, there are 122 acres available in an industrial park north of Ohio 41 off Experiment Farm Road and 57.7 acres in another industrial area off South Stanfield Road, said Tim Davis, city development director. One lot in the north park is 105 acres, while a lot in the south park is 40 acres.

The size of the industrially zoned lots limits how much an existing business could expand, and which projects the city could seek to attract through the state development office and its requests for information when seeking potential locations for industry, Davis said. Today, the city can only respond to 5 percent of the RFIs received from the state, he said.

Industries which once were looking for sites of around 100 acres now seek much larger pieces of ground, Titterington said.

The community needs to work to diversify its industrial base, said Joseph Graves of the Troy Development Council,

Among topics that will need to be addressed as the studies and other efforts move forward would be working with owners on annexation of land outside of the city. Annexation would be voluntary, Titterington said.

Interest already is being expressed in development of land north of Troy near the interstate, said Ben Redick, local Realtor.

“I have been hearing about the limited amount of land that we have for some time. I am surprised to see the number of proposals we have to pass on,” said Councilmember Lynne Snee. “ I think it is important that we have an active plan for the future. “

Councilmember Kristie Marshall said the city needs to look at the issues of growth. I want to know more detail financially before we make decision on which direction we want to go,” she said.

Councilman Todd Severt said he applauded city staff for its work on the proposals adding the city needs to look beyond today. “We need to look at where does the city need to be in 2050. I strongly support this,” he said.

More information on the council discussion is available on the city website at troyohio.gov.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com

City of Troy Top 10 Employers

CLOPAY, garage doors, 1,500 employees

ConAgra, Slim Jims, 1,100 employees

F&P America, suspensions (automotive), 800 employees

American Honda Motors, parts distribution (automotive), 650 employees

Collins Aerospace, airplane brake systems, 650 employees

ITW/Hobart Brothers, welding materials, 600 employees

ITW/Hobart Corporation, commercial washware, 450 employees

Pella Corporation, windows, 350 employees

Spinnaker/Mactac, protective/adhesive coatings, 300 employees

Remedi SeniorCare, prescription pill packs, 250 employees.