Troy man accused of stabbing person in the back indicted

On Aug. 20, McBride is accusing of stabbing a person in the back near Dad’s Carry Out at 249 Union St. The stabbing caused “serious physical harm” according to Miami County Municipal Court documents.

The victim crossed the street and collapsed on a porch, a Troy police incident report read.

McBride and the victim are known to each other. The stabbing reportedly stemmed from an argument at a convenience store.

McBride was arrested on Aug. 20 and booked into the Miami County Jail. He is still in custody as of Wednesday.