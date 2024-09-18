Troy man accused of stabbing person in the back indicted

A grand jury indicted a man in stabbing in Troy last month.
Michael S. McBride Sr., 45, of Troy is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records.
On Aug. 20, McBride is accusing of stabbing a person in the back near Dad’s Carry Out at 249 Union St. The stabbing caused “serious physical harm” according to Miami County Municipal Court documents.
Credit: Miami County Jail
The victim crossed the street and collapsed on a porch, a Troy police incident report read.
McBride and the victim are known to each other. The stabbing reportedly stemmed from an argument at a convenience store.
McBride was arrested on Aug. 20 and booked into the Miami County Jail. He is still in custody as of Wednesday.
