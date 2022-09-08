Troy man again ruled sane, competent for murder trial in roommate’s death

Judge Stacy Wall said in July that the first evaluations performed at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton found that Higgins was competent to stand trial and was not mentally ill at the time of the offense.

She then approved a request filed by defense lawyer Jose Lopez of Troy seeking a second mental evaluation. State law allows for a second evaluation.

County Prosecutor Tony Kendell said at the time that he accepted the report from the Forensic Psychiatry Center but would not object to the request for a second evaluation. Lopez asked for an evaluation by the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Lima, saying that the hospital has “some familiarity” with Higgins because he was treated there following his arrest.

The second evaluations were conducted in August at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.

At the end of Thursday’s hearing, Wall asked Higgins if he had any questions about the case and proceedings. He said he did not.

Higgins remains in the Miami County jail.