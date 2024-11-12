Troy man dies after van hits pole in Miami County

Just before 9 a.m. a cargo van going north on North Forest Hill Road in Concord Twp. went off the right side of the road while in the 400 block.

The van hit a metal utility pole head-on.

Barhorst was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the van, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were no signs of impairment. It is not clear whether a medical issue was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.