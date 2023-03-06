BreakingNews
Troy man ID’d in deadly crash into tree
A Troy man who died after crashing into a tree Friday morning has been identified.

Miami County Coroner Dr. Bill Ginn identified the man as 75-year-old Robert Bennett III.

The crash was reported around 7:42 a.m. Friday on Stonyridge Avenue.

Police said Friday the crash may have been related to a medical issue. Ginn confirmed Monday it appeared Bennett suffered a cardiovascular event prior to the crash.

Bennett was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

