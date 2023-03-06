Troy man ID’d in deadly crash into tree

A Troy man who died after crashing into a tree Friday morning has been identified.
Miami County Coroner Dr. Bill Ginn identified the man as 75-year-old Robert Bennett III.
The crash was reported around 7:42 a.m. Friday on Stonyridge Avenue.
Police said Friday the crash may have been related to a medical issue. Ginn confirmed Monday it appeared Bennett suffered a cardiovascular event prior to the crash.
Bennett was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
In Other News
1
Clark County train derailment: Here’s 5 things to know about our...
2
Second Dayton group urges Kettering schools to save 94-year-old...
3
Grocerylane owner fights in court to turn grocery store property into a...
4
House fire marks Dayton’s first fire fatality this year
5
Train derailment cleanup, drone competition, basketball district titles...
About the Author