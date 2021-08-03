Troy man pleads not guilty to raping 1-year-old baby

A registered sex offender from Troy pleaded not guilty Monday in a Miami County court to a charge of felony rape of a one-year-old child.
Robert M. Pellman, 21, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a child he knows on July 30 in Troy.
A Troy police report said Pellman told others of the incident before police were called. After being interviewed by police, he was charged and jailed.
Bail was set at $250,000 on the rape charge Monday in Miami County Municipal Court. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10, before Judge Samuel Huffman.
Pellman also was arraigned on charges of burglary and domestic violence for incidents that allegedly took place after he told other adults what he had done. Additional bail of $11,000 was ordered on those charges.
Pellman was classified as a Tier I sex offender following his conviction in 2018 for felony gross sexual imposition, according to court records.